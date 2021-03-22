Vantage Consulting Group Inc Takes Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 53,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

CTRE opened at $23.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

