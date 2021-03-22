Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $58.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.21.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $54.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,024 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,509,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

