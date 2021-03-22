Venus Concept (VERO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERO shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

