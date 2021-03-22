Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $26.06 on Friday. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

