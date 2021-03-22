Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.35 and last traded at $55.30. Approximately 38,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,078,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $1,021,770.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $237,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

