Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.91. 19,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,139. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $210.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

