Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 119.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $984,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.61 on Monday, hitting $218.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,393. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.76. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $199.52 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.