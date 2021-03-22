VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th.

VICI Properties has a payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VICI Properties to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.03 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.