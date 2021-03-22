Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.96.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $131,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,268,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 754.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 239,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

