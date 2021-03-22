Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

