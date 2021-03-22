Vitalhub (VHI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

CVE:VHI opened at C$2.95 on Monday. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$1.20 and a twelve month high of C$3.42. The company has a market cap of C$103.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Vitalhub from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.