Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,675,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,546,618 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $255,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.84.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 469,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,809,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

