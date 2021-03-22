Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,336 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of CME Group worth $371,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 32,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,799. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.72 and a 52 week high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

