Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,600 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 453,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $61,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.15.

Shares of MTB traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $149.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

