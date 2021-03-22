Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,372 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

LVS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 48,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,574. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.54.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

