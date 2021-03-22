Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,731 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $49.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

