Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,070 Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $175.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

