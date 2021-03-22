Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $440,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $163.48 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 160.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.