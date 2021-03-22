Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $473,000 in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 109,027 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,969 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 82,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $209,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,562,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at $138,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,434,453 shares of company stock worth $75,950,804. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $41.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The business had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

