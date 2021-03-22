Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $64.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

