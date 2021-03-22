Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $544,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 145.64 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $146,881.50. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 65,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $1,902,729.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,152 shares of company stock worth $13,588,649. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

