Vox.Finance (VOX) Price Down 31.3% This Week

Vox.Finance (CURRENCY:VOX) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Vox.Finance has a total market capitalization of $572,987.24 and $317,818.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vox.Finance token can now be purchased for about $105.63 or 0.00190697 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00473574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.16 or 0.00139310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00055167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.29 or 0.00814745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Vox.Finance

Vox.Finance’s total supply is 9,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,425 tokens. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance.

Vox.Finance Token Trading

