VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,149 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $750,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIHAU opened at $16.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

VPC Impact Acquisition Company Profile

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

