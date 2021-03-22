Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Given “Hold” Rating at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of VUZI opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vuzix news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

