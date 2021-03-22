Warburg Research Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.14 ($8.40).

LEO opened at €12.02 ($14.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. Leoni has a 52 week low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 52 week high of €15.03 ($17.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.78.

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

