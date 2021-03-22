Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) saw strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. 4,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 66,935 shares.The stock last traded at $51.89 and had previously closed at $53.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.17.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after buying an additional 38,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 324,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 229,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

