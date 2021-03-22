Waves (WAVES) Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Billion

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.38 or 0.00017940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and $81.12 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Waves alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007569 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Waves

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,640,652 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.