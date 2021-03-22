WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will announce $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.30. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of WDFC opened at $296.87 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.14 and its 200-day moving average is $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

