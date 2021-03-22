WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 12,832 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 939.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.8% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,778,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,254,916,000 after purchasing an additional 87,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $680.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $653.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,315.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.10 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $745.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

