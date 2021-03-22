WealthShield Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 143.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after buying an additional 775,844 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,627,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,420,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $53.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

