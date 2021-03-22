WealthShield Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $975,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 51.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $309.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day moving average of $307.37. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $357.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

