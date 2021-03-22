WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VONE opened at $183.35 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $99.51 and a fifty-two week high of $186.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.66.

