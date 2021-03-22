WealthShield Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 324.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $168.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.21.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

