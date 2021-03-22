Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $100.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

