Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after acquiring an additional 27,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,882 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL stock opened at $285.22 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.32 and a fifty-two week high of $298.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

