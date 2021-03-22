Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 64,644 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,644 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.01% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 132,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

SHYD stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

