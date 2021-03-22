Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.54 Million Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,442 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, Director Julian Inclan sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.63.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

