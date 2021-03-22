Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416,333 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NYSE BNS opened at $62.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.24. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

