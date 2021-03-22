Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,935 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,719,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after buying an additional 5,214,045 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $7,377,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 513,227 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 340,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

