Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 114,350 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 114,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $21.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

