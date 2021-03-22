Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 53,689 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,689 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.29% of Urban Outfitters worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 81,522 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on URBN. UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -512.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

