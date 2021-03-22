Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Welltower worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in Welltower by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.98.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.