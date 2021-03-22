Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTT)

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

MTT stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

