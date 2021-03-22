Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

