WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. WestRock also posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE:WRK opened at $51.79 on Friday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

