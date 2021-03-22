Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given Hold Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $136.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.11.

WSM opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day moving average of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $628,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $85,456,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

