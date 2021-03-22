Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.11.

WSM opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $177.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 574.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 818,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,034,000 after purchasing an additional 697,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,196.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 254,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,991,000 after purchasing an additional 234,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

