Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Wingstop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $131.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.83. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Wingstop by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $38,435,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 10,918.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

