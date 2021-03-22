WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.47

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 11955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

WETF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $939.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

