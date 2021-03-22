Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $267.88 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $393.69 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $267.88 or 0.00460662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.34 or 0.00459740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00064761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.81 or 0.00138966 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00057458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.04 or 0.00755012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074836 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,297,833 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

